Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
