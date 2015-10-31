Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

