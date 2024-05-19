Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

