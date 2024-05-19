Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1451 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
