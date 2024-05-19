Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1451 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

