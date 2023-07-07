Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 21, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date November 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search