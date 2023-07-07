Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date November 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

