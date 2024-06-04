Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

