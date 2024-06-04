Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price

