Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
