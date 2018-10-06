Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search