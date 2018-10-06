Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

