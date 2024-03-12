Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (8)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
