Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (8)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

