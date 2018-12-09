Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

