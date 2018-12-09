Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search