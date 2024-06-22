Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
