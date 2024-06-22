Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search