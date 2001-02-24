Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place March 11, 2020.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - March 12, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - March 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 184 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
