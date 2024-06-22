Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3596 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
