Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3596 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

