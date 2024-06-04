Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
