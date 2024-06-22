Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

