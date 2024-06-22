Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
