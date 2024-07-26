Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
