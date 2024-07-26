Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (25)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (8)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (30)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (3)
- Rare Coins (20)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (23)
- Russiancoin (17)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search