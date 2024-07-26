Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (61) XF (40) VF (27) F (3) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (9) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) VF20 (4) DETAILS (6) BN (23) Service RNGA (12) NGC (9) ННР (5) РНГА (1) CGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (25)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (6)

Empire (8)

Imperial Coin (23)

Katz (30)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (3)

Rare Coins (20)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (17)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (2)