Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

