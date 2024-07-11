Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
