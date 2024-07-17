Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
