Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

