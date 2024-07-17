Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

