Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)