Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search