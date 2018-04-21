Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
