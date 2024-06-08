Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

