Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (8)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search