Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

