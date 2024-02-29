Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1444 $
Price in auction currency 1240 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search