Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1444 $
Price in auction currency 1240 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1045 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

