Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 6, 2014.

