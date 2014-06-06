Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Bolaffi S.p.A.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 6, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2014
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

