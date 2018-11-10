Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
