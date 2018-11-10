Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

