Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32859 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search