Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
