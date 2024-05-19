Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search