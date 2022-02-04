Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 225,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (1)
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 225000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search