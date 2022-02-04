Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 225,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS63 (1) BN (4) Service PCGS (4) ННР (1)