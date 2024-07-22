Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6555 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
