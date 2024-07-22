Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (8) XF (16) VF (12) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (7) Service ННР (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (3)

Heritage (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (4)

Künker (5)

MS67 (2)

Nomisma (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (3)

WAG (1)