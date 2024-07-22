Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6555 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1777 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search