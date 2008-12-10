Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • UBS (3)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
