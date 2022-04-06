Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
