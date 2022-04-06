Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

