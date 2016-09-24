Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search