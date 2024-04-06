Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Empire (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1774 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search