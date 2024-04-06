Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 39,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
