Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1101 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
