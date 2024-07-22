Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1101 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search