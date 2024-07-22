Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (21) VF (13) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) BN (4) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (4)

Denga1700 (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

SINCONA (1)