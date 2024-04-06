Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price


Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price


Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price


Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price


Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price


Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price


Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


