Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

