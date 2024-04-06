Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

