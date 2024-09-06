Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6023 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
