Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6023 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)