Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (17)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (10)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search