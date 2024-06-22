Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (17)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (10)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search