Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

