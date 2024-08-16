Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (2)