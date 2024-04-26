Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

