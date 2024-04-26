Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS65
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
