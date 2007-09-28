Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)