Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

