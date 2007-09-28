Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search