Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - October 10, 2018
Seller MS67
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

