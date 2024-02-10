Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
