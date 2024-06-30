Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2350 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

