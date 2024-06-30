Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2350 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
