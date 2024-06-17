Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (25)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (22)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (38)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 24, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1779 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search