Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
