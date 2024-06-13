Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

