Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
