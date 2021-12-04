5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) RNGA (1)