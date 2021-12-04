Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

