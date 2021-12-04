Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search