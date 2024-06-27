Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4639 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 555 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
