5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4639 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

