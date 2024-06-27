Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4639 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 555 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

