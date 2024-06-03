Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search