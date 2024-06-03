Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
