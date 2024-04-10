Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

