5 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
