Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
4553 $
Price in auction currency 4250 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

