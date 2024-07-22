Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

