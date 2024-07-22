Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (23)
- AURORA (17)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (16)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (20)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search