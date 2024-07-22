5 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

