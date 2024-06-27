Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2256 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7001 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

