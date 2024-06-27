Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2256 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7001 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
