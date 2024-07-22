Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8076 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

