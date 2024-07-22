Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8076 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
123 ... 6
