5 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8076 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (28) XF (38) VF (22) VG (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (18) Service NGC (15) PCGS (4) RNGA (3)

