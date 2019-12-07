5 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) RB (2) BN (5) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)