Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
3019 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
