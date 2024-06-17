Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

