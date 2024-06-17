Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
