5 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

